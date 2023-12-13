Non-governmental organisation (NGO), Missing Children Ghana, has held a sensitisation seminar to commemorate the global 16 days of activism against Gender-Based Violence(GBV).

Titled Boys and Girls in the Fight Against Gender-Based Violence, the event took place at the American Corner in Agbogba on November 30, 2023.

The event brought together 65 participants, comprising 40 students from Ancilla Primary and Junior High School(JHS) and 25 adults.

It was held in collaboration with esteemed organisations like Mobile Web-Ghana, American Spaces, Alliance Creative Community Project (ACCP), Ghana Italian Women Association (GIWA), Boresah Royal Foundation, and Xoese Ghana.

The session sought to raise awareness and promote active involvement in combatting gender-based violence.

Founder and Executive Director of Missing Children Ghana, Regina Asamoah, guided participants through the theme, emphasising the critical role of both boys and girls in addressing GBV.

Madam Asamoah, an alumna of the prestigious United States International Visitors Leadership Program (IVLP) on GBV, underscored the pervasive impact of gender-based violence.

She urged students to understand its various forms, empowering them to prevent and interrupt abuse.

Encouraging support for GBV survivors, Regina Asamoah’s message resonated with the insights shared by Dr. Dzifa Abra Attah, a Gender Advocate, Psychologist, and Lecturer at the University of Ghana Medical School, Legon.

Dr Attah highlighted the mental health consequences of GBV and encouraged participants to speak out and seek help rather than suffer in silence.

Nasreen Zankawah, a gender activist from the Boresah Royal Foundation, provided valuable insights into combating various forms of GBV.

Representing the Alliance Creative Community Project (ACCP), Apostle Dr. Stephen Wilberforce emphasized the role of love in curbing GBV, noting that many perpetrators lack empathy.

The interactive session, moderated by Florence Toffa, Director of Mobile Web-Ghana, allowed participants to share thoughts and ask questions.

Some participants received souvenirs from Missing Children Ghana as a token of appreciation.

The event concluded with a collective pledge by participants to share the knowledge acquired, fostering a commitment to preventing gender-based violence in their communities.

