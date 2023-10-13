The Volta River Authority (VRA) has cracked the whip on the Tain Government hospital by disconnecting its power supply over accumulated debt.

The disconnection was done on Friday after a meeting between management of the facility and other stakeholders, including the District Chief Executive (DCE) ended inconclusive.

Speaking to Adom News, a medical officer at the facility, Dr Emmanuel Taah, said the disconnection will affect their work since there is no alternative power supply.

He indicated that, management has paid some of the debt but VRA said it was not enough hence the disconnection.

The Tain hospital medical officer noted that, the Bono Regional Minister, Justina Owusu-Banahene and other stakeholders are aware of the situation.

Mr. Taah appealed to the Ministry of Health to intervene for VRA to restore power to the hospital.

Tain District Hospital worth $36.6 million was inaugurated by President Akufo-Addo in November 2020.

The 60-bed facility serves over 10,000 people in Tain and surrounding communities.

With four operating theatres covering different specialties, a radiology department equipped with ultrasound, echocardiography and x-ray machines and a laboratory, it is also to serve as a referral centre for cases from the non-sophisticated health care facilities in the area.

But Mr. Taah said the hospital risk being shutdown if power is not restored in the shortest possible time.

