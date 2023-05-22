Two babies have died at the St Anne’s Hospital at Damango in the Savanna Region due to a power outage as a result of power debt.

The Northern Electricity Company (NEDCo) cut electric power supply to the hospital due to a GH¢4 million power debt.

The two babies, according to the hospital management, died due to their inability to transfuse blood.

The three others are in critical condition at the hospital.

Power supply to the hospital was disconnected for the second time last Tuesday due to the facility’s failure to settle an outstanding electricity bill of over GH¢4million.

The St Anne’s Hospital operates under the Catholic Health Directorate.

The head of communications and clinical coordinator of the hospital, Dr Gbeadese Ahmed, told Accra based Citi FM in a radio interview monitored by Graphic Online that that the two babies were lost because of the inability of the hospital to get blood from the Blood Bank due to lack of power.

He added that due to the power situation, the hospital was also unable to test for compatible blood to transfuse to the babies.

“From the very first time they disconnected us, we lost a baby, and the second time we lost another. As we speak, there is another one in critical condition and the reason is that we couldn’t transfuse [blood to] them. It looks like almost every day we are going to have a problem to deal with,” he said.

Dr Gbeadese added that the hospital has suspended deliveries due to the power disconnection.

On May 4, the electricity company cut power supply to the hospital, but it was later reconnected after the intervention of the Savanna Regional Minister, Saeed Muhazu Jibril.

However, NEDCo issued a warning stating that it’s team would disconnect the hospital again on May 9 if the outstanding debt remained unpaid.

