Hundreds of parents and their wards have gathered at the Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT) hall in Accra to apply for placement for their wards into Senior High Schools (SHSs).

Frustration is visibly seen on the faces of the parents and their children who in an interview with Adom News complained about the slow pace of the process.

Some confused parents said they were at the centre last week but are yet to have their challenges with the Computerised School Placement System(CSPS) resolved.

Amidst the frustration of these parents and their wards, the first year students are expected to report to their various schools today, December 4 for registration and orientation.

The placement of graduates of the 2023 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) into Senior High Schools and Technical, Vocational, Education and Training (TVET) was released last week.

Out of the total number of 598,839 results received from WAEC, the Ghana Education Service (GES) announced 585,797 candidates qualified to be placed.

A total of 477,772 (81.56%) were automatically placed in one of their choices while 108,025 (18.44%) qualified candidates could not be matched with any of their choices.

The affected candidates have therefore been directed to the National Solution Centre at the GNAT Hall, Adabraka and the Regional Solution Centres at the various Regional Education Offices.

Video attached above:

ALSO READ: