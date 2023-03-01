A total of 492,437 students representing 91 per cent out of 538,399 candidates who qualified for placement have as of 9:30 am on Sunday, February 26, 2023, been successfully placed in their Senior High and Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) schools of choice.

This is an improvement on the 372,721 (69%) which were placed through automatic placement a couple of days ago.

The Press Secretary to the Education Minister, Mr Felix A. Baidoo, who disclosed this to the media on Sunday explained that the 119,716 candidates were those who used the self-placement system for the selection of their choice of school.

He was upbeat that the remaining 9% will surely go through the process, so they could enroll in their choice of school.

The Press Secretary also praised the personnel of the National Resolution Centre for the swift handling of challenges brought to their attention.

Commendation

Mr Baidoo also commended the Education Minister for the prudent measures put in place to ensure that anxious parents and their wards do not waste much time at the resolution centres.

He added that, as an institution that is human-centred, there was no way it would not come across challenges, but the swiftness with which the Education Minister strategised to curb the challenges was worthy of commendation.

Background information

The West African Examination Council (WAEC) released the BECE results on January 25, 2023.



According to WAEC, out of the 547,329 registered candidates, 538,399 candidates qualified to be placed.

A total of 372,780, representing 69.24 per cent (69.24%) of the qualified students, were automatically placed in one of their choices.

The 165, 619 candidates who qualified represented 30.76 per cent but could not match with any of their choices.