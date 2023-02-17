The Deputy Coordinator of the Free SHS Secretariat, Nana Afrah Sika Mensah, has assured that all challenges associated with the Computerised School Selection Placement System (CSSPS) will be resolved.

Hundreds of parents of students who sat for the 2022 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) on Thursday thronged the GNAT Hall in Accra for placement.

The centre was set up by the Ghana Education Service (GES) to help with both self-placement and replacement of students in available schools in all categories, except category ‘A’ schools.

A total of 165,601 candidates will have to do self-placement because they could not be matched to their school of choice, according to the Ghana Education Service.

The GES in a statement revealed that “out of the 547,329 candidates who sat for the examination, 538,399 qualified for school placement. Out of these, 372,780 candidates have automatically been placed into various schools”.

Asked whether the secretariat can resolve all issues regarding the placement of BECE graduates, Madam Mensah said “provided there is a space in the choice that they have made, if there is a space we will replace it for them but if there is no space we can’t do anything for them but we will give them options so that out of those schools they will choose and we send to the resolution for them to resolve the issues.”

She also revealed that several resolution centres have been set up across the country to help resolve issues of students who are yet to be placed in senior high schools.