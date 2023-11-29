Spokesperson at the Ministry of Education, Kwasi Kwarteng has urged parents whose wards are yet to be placed in Senior High Schools (SHS) schools to exercise patience.

Speaking on Adom FM Dwaso Nsem show, he noted that there are enough school slots for all eligible students.

“Eligible students placed so far are 477, 772 and there 634,520 vacancies in various schools opened for placement. Parents should keep calm everyone will be placed in schools. There is no rush; everyone will go to school,” he said.

Mr Kwarteng noted that, over 80% students have successfully been placed through the automatic placement system as against last year’s 69.24%.

He added that, the introduction of the national prospectus has also helped.

“This year, candidates chose 11 schools to ensure every one gets placed. That has also accounted for the high school placement rate. Only 18% are doing self placement this year,” he remarked.

“Previously prospectus were left to the school’s discretion but that has changed. Some items are not essential need and have been scrapped. The prospectus was attached to the CSPSS slip. Uniforms are readily available at the schools on arrival,” he added.

Mr. Kwarteng indicated that, most students interested in Science courses have been placed.

“We created more vacancies because the whole aim was to double science enrollment for sciences from 12 to 24%. Within the 21st century, globally economies have been able to transform using education as a bait for socio-economic transformation used sciences. So we doubled the enrollment for sciences at SHS level…most science students had vacancies,” he said.

The Ministry’s PRO revealed more than 50,000 would have been denied admission because of prospectus last year, hence GES’s introduction of the national prospectus.

“GES does not impose schools on students even with the self placement on the CSPSS portal you’re given variety to choose from,” he assured.

Mr. Kwarteng urged parents and guardians to visit the Ministry’s resolution centres or call centres for problems to be addressed.

