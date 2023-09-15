A Kaneshie District Court has discharged Jim Orleans Brown who had been accused of defrauding parents and guardians over the Senior High School (SHS) placement in 2022.

The magistrate, Her Worship Ama Adomako Kwakye, struck out the case on Wednesday, November 2, 2022, for want of prosecution.

Background

Mr Brown was arrested on Tuesday, April 19, 2022, at the Accra Resolution Centre where he was alleged to have committed the said offence.

He was accused of engaging parents and their wards before the real workers resumed at the centre and demanded various amounts of money from the unsuspecting victims with the assurances of getting them their preferred schools.

He was arrested by Adabraka Police and processed for court.

However, after a year of court proceedings, he was discharged after the prosecution failed to file a witness statement, forcing the trial judge to discharge the suspect.

