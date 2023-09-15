Dreams FC will host Sierra Leonean side, FC Kallon, in the second preliminary round of the CAF Confederation Cup at the Accra Sports Stadium later today.

Kick-off for the game is scheduled at 16:00GMT.

The FA Cup champions secured the passage to this stage of the competition after they played a 1-1 draw in the first leg and they later exhibited a strong fighting spirit by coming from a goal down to beat Milo FC 2-1 in the second leg at the Accra Stadium.

Now, Dreams FC stand on the precipice of advancing to the competition’s group stage, but their journey hinges on prevailing against FC Kallon, a side propelled into this round due to the withdrawal of AS Douanes amid political turmoil in Niger.

Speaking ahead of the game, Karim Zito, who is the head coach of the side highlighted that their objective is to reach the money zone of the tournament but added that it will not be an easy game against FC Kallon.

“This is a two-sided game because we are all a step closer to the group stage and each team would like to qualify, but for us, our objective is to make sure that we win and qualify.

“It won’t be easy and we anticipate a tough match but our focus and ambition still remain to win no matter what,” he added.

Meanwhile, General Manager of the side, Ameenu Shardown also speaking on Asempa FM’s Ultimate Sports Show on Friday insisted that, they are bent on ensuring they put up a good fight to rescue Ghana’s lost slot in Africa.

“The last time a Ghanaian club reached the money zone of the Confederations Cup was Asante Kotoko in 2015 and we (Dreams FC) are determined to put up a good fight to rescue our lost slot in Africa. We will play good football and get a good result before we travel for the return leg,” he added.

Meanwhile, Kallon FC arrived in Ghana on Wednesday and held their mandatory training at the Accra Sports Stadium on Thursday.

Dreams FC will be hosted at the Southern Arena Stadium in the return leg on Friday, September 29.

