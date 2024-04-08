Dreams FC made history on Sunday night by becoming the first Ghanaian club to reach the semi-finals of the CAF Confederation Cup under its current format.

This monumental achievement was sealed as Dreams secured a 1-1 draw against Stade Malien of Mali in Kumasi, completing a 3-2 aggregate victory following their 2-1 first-leg triumph.

The last time a Ghanaian club advanced this far in CAF’s second-tier competition was in 2004 when Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko contested the final of the inaugural tournament.

Securing their spot in the last four not only brings prestige but also a substantial financial reward for Dreams FC. Their qualification guarantees a significant payout of US$750,000.

Additionally, they stand to earn an extra US$250,000 if they progress to the final, which would elevate their total earnings to US$1,000,000 even if they don’t clinch the title.

However, winning the competition would double their earnings to an impressive US$2,000,000.

These lucrative prizes are in line with the revised prize money structure introduced by CAF in 2023.

Next up for Karim Zito’s squad is a daunting clash against Egyptian giants Zamalek in the semi-finals.

The first leg is scheduled to take place in Cairo on April 21, followed by the return leg in Kumasi seven days later.

