Dreams FC coach, Abdul Karim Zito, is eyeing victory in the CAF Confederations Cup following the team’s advancement to the semifinals.

The Ghanaian team secured a spot by holding Stade Malien to a 1-1 draw in the second leg at the Baba Yara Stadium, following a 2-1 victory in the first leg in Bamako, resulting in a 3-2 aggregate scoreline.

In his post-match remarks, coach Karim Zito conveyed his steadfast determination to pursue the championship title.

“We will not let the qualification put us down, we are going to prepare,” Zito affirmed in the wake of the win.

Acknowledging the heightened expectations, Zito stated, “I think people will take us seriously now, but we are going for the ultimate,”.

Dreams FC is now set to clash with Zamalek SC from Egypt in the semifinals.

The first leg is slated for April 21 at the Cairo International Stadium, with the return leg scheduled for April 28 at the Baba Yara Stadium.

