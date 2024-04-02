The General Manager of Dreams FC, Ameenu Shardow has revealed the club nearly rejected playing the 2023/24 CAF Confederation Cup after some bankers denied them loans for the campaign in Africa.

The Dawu-based team beat Stade Malien at the Stade du 26 Mars in Bamako on Sunday, March 31, 2024, in the first leg of the quarterfinals of the CAF Confederation Cup, brightening their chances of qualifying for the semifinals of the competition.

The FA Cup defending champions after that crucial win became the first Ghanaian club in 24 years to win an away match in the knockout stages of Africa inter-club competition.

Some Ghanaian football lovers have hailed Dreams FC for their exploits in Africa, lifting the flag of Ghana high with some interesting results.

But General Manager of Dreams FC, Ameenu Shardow, in an interview with Nhyira FM disclosed it has been financially challenging for the team, especially after some bankers denied them loans for the competition.

According to Shardow, some management members were even against the decision to go to Africa.

“Some of us in management were against the club’s decision to go to Africa because if you look at the record of Ghanaian clubs in recent times in Africa, we thought going to Africa would be counterproductive,” he said.

“Some of our bankers denied us loans to embark in Africa because they thought it was too much of a risk to invest in such a venture. It hasn’t been easy financially,” he said.

Dreams FC will host the Malian side Stade Malien on Sunday at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium with a 2-1 advantage from the first leg.

