Dreams Football Club recorded an important win in Bamako in the first leg of their CAF Confederation Cup quarterfinal game against Stade Malien on Sunday evening.

The Ghana Premier League side recorded a 2-1 win heading into the return fixture.

A brace from veteran striker, John Antwi was enough for the Ghanaian side who now need to avoid defeat in the next fixture at the Baba Yara Stadium on Sunday, April 7.

The home side took the lead through Yoro Diaby and looked certain to take the win.

However, Antwi drew the Still Believe lads levelled in the 66th minute of the encounter before going ahead to score the winner from the penalty spot minutes later.

Dreams FC are the only Ghanaian club to have recorded away wins in the knockout stage of CAF competitions in 20 years; 3-2 over Academica do Lobito in December, and 2-1 over Stade Malien.

Dreams, who is the defending champions of the MTN FA Cup is hoping to reach the semifinal of the competition in their maiden appearance after winning the MTN FA Cup last season.