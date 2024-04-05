Former Black Stars coach, CK Akonnor is optimistic about Dreams FC’s chances of winning the CAF Confederations Cup tournament.

The Still Believe lads, the sole Ghanaian representatives in the competition, showcased their prowess with a 2-1 triumph against Stade Malien in the first leg of the quarterfinals held in Bamako last weekend.

The upcoming fixture will see Dreams FC hosting the Malian side at the Baba Yara Stadium on Sunday, kick-off set for 17:00 GMT.

Akonnor, who is a former head coach for the side praised their current form under Karim Zito’s leadership, highlighting their fearless and confident approach to the game.

“Dreams FC’s performance has been commendable, bringing pride to Ghana. Their fearless and confident style of play is truly remarkable. Considering their current momentum, I believe they have what it takes to clinch the championship” Akonnor expressed in an interview with Akoma FM.

He emphasized the importance of rallying support behind the team, urging Ghanaians to be proud of the players’ unity and determination.

“We should all stand behind them as they aim for the finals and potentially the title,” Akonnor emphasized.

Dreams FC will await the outcome between Zamalek and Modern Future for their next opponent in the tournament.

