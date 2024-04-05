The National Peace Council (NPC) has affirmed its dedication to ensuring peaceful processes leading up to and following the 2024 general elections.

According to the Chairman of the National Peace Council, Rev. Dr. Ernest Adu-Gyamfi, the council is steadfast in its commitment to preventing any disruption to the country’s peace during the electoral period and beyond.

Dr. Adu-Gyamfi, speaking during an interview on JoyNews’ AM Show on Friday, April 5, revealed that the council initiated preparations for this year’s election as early as 2021.

This proactive approach, he explained, was informed by the lessons learned from the 2020 general elections and the imperative for a peaceful electoral process in 2024.

Furthermore, Dr. Adu-Gyamfi highlighted that all regional chairpersons of the National Peace Council have been tasked with specific responsibilities to contribute to the council’s efforts in ensuring peace during the electoral period.

“Our preparation for this year’s election began in 2021 and after the last election, the peace council conveyed a high-level meeting in Ada to evaluate whatever happened in the 2020 elections and out of that, a dialogue for four days, we were given a road map as to some of the things we needed to put in place before this election.”

He additionally mentioned that the NPC has appointed peace ambassadors for various communities and is collaborating with opinion leaders to ensure the goals are met.

Meanwhile, the Peace Council has urged the Ghanaian people not to allow religion to interfere with the nation’s politics.

