National Democratic Congress (NDC) communicator at Asante Mampong has reportedly been stabbed to death by his wife on Thursday night.

The deceased, 45-year-old Osei Yaw Akoto popularly known as ‘Borga’ was stabbed while fighting with his wife.

His friend who only gave his name as George confirmed this on Adom FM’s morning show Dwaso Nsem Friday.

He said the first son of the deceased rushed to his house for help when his father was stabbed.

When he rushed to the scene, George said he found his friend lying in a pool of blood with stab wounds on his chest.

“So I rushed to his house because we are neighbors; I call him Borga, and so when I got there he was lying in a pool of blood but still breathing. He was stabbed in his chest and so it was deep. I don’t have a car, so I rushed to get a car, and we sent him to the hospital,” he narrated.

He said when they rushed him to Asante Mampong Government Hospital, the doctor tried to stablise him but died in just 15 minutes.

George said the decease and his wife, both trained teachers, often quarrel but could not fathom why it turned fatal this time.

He reported the matter to the police and the wife has been arrested to assist with investigations.

