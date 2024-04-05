A man has allegedly killed his brother-in-law at Mampong Akuapim in the Eastern region.

The incident occurred on dawn of Friday, April 5, 2024.

According to reports, both the suspect and the deceased lived in the same family house.

The suspect, Sammy, who is married to the deceased’s sister, is said to have committed this heinous crime while the victim, known only as Ageorgia, was taking some fresh air outside the room.

Ageorgia had gone to see his wife off to town and was sleeping on the bed outside due to the heat in his room when Sammy allegedly shot.

When Ageorgia’s son saw the act, the suspect reportedly warned him to leave or be killed.

The son managed to escape and raised an alarm, prompting the police to respond.

Despite their arrival, the harm had already been done.

Reports indicate there were misunderstandings between the suspect and the victim.

Local reporter Nana Baah who followed the story said in an interview on Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem that, the suspect’s wife, has fled town.

