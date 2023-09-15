Dreams FC assistant coach, Winfred Dormon, says reaching the money zone of the CAF Confederations Cup is their ultimate aim.

Having beaten Guinean side, Milo FC in the first round of the preliminary games, the Ghana Premier League side will take on FC Kallon in the first leg of the second preliminary round of games at the Accra Sports Stadium on Friday.

A favourable result from the two legs will qualify the MTN FA Cup champions to the money zone for the first time in the history of the club.

Speaking ahead of the game, Dormon believes the team is ready to change the narrative around Ghanaian clubs failing to qualify for CAF Interclub competitions.

Dreams FC will be facing FC Kallon of Sierra Leone in the second preliminary CAF Confederation Cup match at the Accra Sports Stadium on Friday, September 15, 2023.



🎟️ To get your tickets for the match, just dial *711*.



Kick-Off is at 4 PM.



#StillBelieve☝🏾 pic.twitter.com/BqK50hhJoT — DREAMS FC 🏆 22/23 FA CUP CHAMPIONS (@DreamsFootballC) September 13, 2023

“Preparations have gone well, we have been very positive, yes we had some minor hitches earlier on with some players, but the medical team has worked so hard,” he said.

“We had our last training sessions today, Thursday [14/09/2023] at the Accra Sports Stadium and the team is looking very ready and we are very positive. Our big objective is to make sure we make the money zone and we were happy to breeze past Milo FC in the preliminary round.

We are looking forward to this team [FC Kallon], it is a young team just like Dreams FC, and the information we have gathered is that they are a very possessive team as well” he stated.

FC Kallon advanced to this stage with a walkover after their scheduled match against Senegal’s AS Douanes was cancelled.

The second leg is scheduled to be played at the Southern Arena Stadium on September 29.