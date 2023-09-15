A former Member of Parliament, Catherine Afeku, has revealed why she renounced her American citizenship to contest the 2008 parliamentary elections.

She explained that, her decision was borne out of her love to serve her country of birth.

“I read a book before making that decision, ‘General Patton,’ about an American hero, a war general who burned the bridges behind him and committed fully to his troops, leaving no way to retreat” Madam Afeku said in an interview on Metro TV.

She said she became more convinced when late New Patriotic Party (NPP) Jake Obetsebi Lamptey and Oboshie Sai Coffie came to Atlanta to engage with Ghanaians in the diaspora at the Martin Luther King Center.

Despite her success as an American citizen with a thriving corporate career, Madam Afeku said she felt compelled to heed the call to serve her government in Ghana.

The former Minister for Tourism and former MP is seeking to launch a come-back to recapture the Evalue Ajomoro Gwira parliamentary seat for NPP ahead of the 2024 general elections.

Catherine Afeku is convinced only NPP can bring development to the constituency and the country at large.