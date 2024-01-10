Education Minister Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum has emphatically stated that, there will be no reduction in the number of subjects for the 2024 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE).

Viral reports had suggested a significant decrease from 9 subjects to 5, causing anxiety among parents and stakeholders.

But Dr. Adutwum has dismissed these claims, urging parents to reject such misleading information.

According to the Education Minister, the National Council for Curriculum and Assessment (NaCCA) is actively working on preparing sample questions to familiarize candidates with the nature of the exams under the new curriculum.

He emphasized that, the change in curriculum might introduce a slightly different approach to questioning, but the core subjects remain unchanged.

“This is a new curriculum, and the nature of the questions may be a bit different. However, we are not changing the number of subjects under the BECE. It is going to be the same,” Dr Adutwum assured during a press briefing.

In a move to further address concerns, Dr Adutwum announced that, NaCCA, in collaboration with the West African Examinations Council (WAEC), will disseminate sample questions to all schools.

This initiative aims to provide students and teachers with a clear understanding of the expected examination format and content.

“The teachers have been imparting knowledge based on the new curriculum, and therefore, the questions might reflect this difference. We want to ensure there is no room for panic,” Dr. Adutwum added.

The reassurance from the Education Minister comes as a relief to parents and candidates preparing for the 2024 BECE.

As the education sector undergoes curriculum reforms, Dr. Adutwum’s commitment to transparency and communication serves as a beacon of confidence for all stakeholders involved.

With the promise of sample questions, students can now approach the examinations with a better understanding and preparation for the challenges posed by the updated curriculum.

ALSO READ: