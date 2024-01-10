The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has cleared 326 aspirants for the January 27, 2024 primaries in constituencies where the party has sitting Members of Parliament (MPs).

Out of the total number of 373 aspirants, who filed to contest the primaries, after vetting, 29 are going unopposed, 11 were disqualified, two were referred to the National Executive Committee (NEC), two stepped down, one incomplete form and two did not show up, leaving the qualified aspirants for the primaries at 326.

Unopposed

Those who are going unopposed are the MP for Ayawaso West Wuogon and First Deputy Majority Chief Whip, Lydia Seyram Alhassan; MP for Okaikoi Central, Patrick Yaw Boamah; MP for Damongo and Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, Samuel Abu Jinapor; MP for Lambussie, Dr Bright Yelviedong Baligi; MP for Nandom and Minister for the Interior, Ambrose Dery; MP for Assin South and Deputy Minister of Education, Rev. John Ntim Fordjour, and MP for Upper Denkyira East, Dr Festus Awuah Kwofie.

The others are MP for Bosomtwe and Minister of Education, Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum; MP for Abetifi and Minister of Food and Agriculture, Dr Bryan Yaw Acheampong; MP for New Juaben South and Deputy Minister of Trade and Industry, Michael Okyere Baafi; MP for Upper West Akyem and a Deputy Minister of Transport, Frederick Obeng Adom; MP for Ejisu and a Deputy Minister of Finance, Dr John Ampontuah Kumah; MP for Effiduasi, Dr Nana Ayres Afriyie; MP for Offinso South, Isaac Yaw Opoku; MP for Akrofuom, Alex Blankson; MP for Tano South, Dr Benjamin Yeboah Sekyere; MP for Dormaa East, Paul Apreku Twum-Barimah and MP for Sefwi Akontombra, Alex Tetteh Djornobuah.

The rest are MP for Tolon and Second Deputy Majority Chief Whip, Alhaji Iddrisu Habib; MP for Karaga and Deputy Minister of State at the Ministry of Finance, Mohammed Amin Adam; MP for Gushegu and Deputy Minister of Transport, Alhassan Sulemana Tampuli; MP for Tatale/Sanguli and Deputy Minister of Roads and Highways, Thomas Mbomba; MP for Techiman South and Deputy Minister of Local Government, Decentralisation and Rural Development, Martin Kwaku Adjei-Mensah Korsah.

Appeals committee

An earlier statement signed and issued by the General Secretary of the NPP, Justin Kodua Frimpong, said a National Parliamentary Appeals Committee (NPAC) to decide on appeals from disqualified parliamentary aspirants would sit from today, to Friday, (if any), with the deadline for the submission of appeals to the NPAC being Tuesday.

