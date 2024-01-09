Eleven hopeful candidates have been barred from participating in the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Parliamentary primaries, slated for January 27.

The disqualified candidates hail from constituencies where the party currently has incumbent Members of Parliament (MP).

This information surfaced in the synopsis of the party’s vetting process conducted last week, as reported by Samuel Mbura of JoyNews.

The specific reasons for the disqualifications were not disclosed by the party.

The NPP maintained that the vetting procedure adhered strictly to the party’s constitution.

Evans Nimako, the Director of Elections for the NPP, stressed the party’s commitment to a just and transparent vetting process while addressing the media.

Nimako asserted, “The party’s constitution outlines a process that is fair, free, and transparent. However, being human, the party has provided a platform for those who may feel aggrieved to appeal through the National Parliaments Appeals Committee.”

Approximately 400 individuals obtained forms to partake in the NPP Parliamentary race, with 373 successfully undergoing the vetting process. Out of these, 11 were disqualified, 326 were deemed eligible, and two cases were referred to the National Executive Committee for further deliberation.

In addition to the disqualifications, two aspirants chose to withdraw voluntarily from the race, 29 individuals faced no opposition, and one aspirant’s application was deemed incomplete due to form-filling issues.

Notably, two aspirants failed to appear before the vetting committee during the process.

