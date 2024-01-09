A young lady has survived narrowly from a fire outbreak at the Electoral Commission (EC) guest house No.1 at Danyame near the Christian Court Hotel in Kumasi.

The incident occurred at about 6:36 am on Sunday.

The fire affected three out of six bedrooms, prompting immediate responses from the security man of the guest house and residents to use a 3kg carbon dioxide extinguisher.

The combined efforts of Regional Headquarters Substation, Metro, KATH, and Manhyia Fire Stations brought the fierce blaze under control at 8:22am.

While the cause of the fire is under investigation, six television sets, three mattresses, a meter, four ceiling fans, air conditioners, cooking utensils, four tables and chairs, and three wardrobes were destroyed.

Meanwhile, the firefighters managed to salvage the contents of three bedrooms within the guest house.

Led by the Regional Operations Officer, DO II Pokoo Aikins, the firefighter achieved successful extinguishment at 11:13am, showcasing the crucial collaborative efforts of the fire stations in the Ashanti Region.

