Education Minister, Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum has said he is ready to serve as the running mate to the New Patriotic Party’s flagbearer, Dr. Mahamadu Bawumia, in the 2024 presidential elections.

Speaking on Accra-based Citi FM on Tuesday, January 9, the Member of Parliament for Bosomtwe affirmed his willingness to contribute his services to Ghana whenever called upon.

“I am here to serve my nation, in any capacity I find myself I will serve this nation,” he said.

The race for Dr Bawumia’s running mate is very tight with NPP bigwigs including Energy Minister, Dr. Mathew Opoku Prempeh and MP for Suame, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu being the leading contenders.

The NPP in December last year gave its flag bearer, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, more time to consult broadly to come up with his running mate for the 2024 general election.