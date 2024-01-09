The National Executive Committee of the Technical University Senior Administrators Association of Ghana (TUSSAG) is scheduled to meet with the National Labour Commission on Wednesday to discuss the suspension of its initially planned strike, while also urging for calm on all affected campuses.

The Association had earlier issued a threat to go on strike due to the alleged failure of some Technical University managements to address concerns related to retirement.

However, this decision was later rescinded.

During an interview on Starr FM, the President of the Association, Joseph Mensah, revealed that, the outcome of the upcoming meeting with the NLC would determine the fate of the proposed strike.

He explained, “There has been significant progress towards resolving our demands. These efforts were initiated at the behest of the Minister of Education, leading to a directive issued to non-compliant institutions to address our concerns. Following this, we engaged in constructive discussions with the Vice Chancellors, and they have expressed their commitment to adhere to the stipulated conditions.”

He added, “It is due to these positive developments with the Vice Chancellors and other national stakeholders that we have opted to suspend the strike. By ‘suspend,’ we mean that we have received summons from the NLC. However, we are uncertain whether the Commission’s invitation solely pertains to the reasons behind our initially planned strike or if there are additional issues to be discussed.”

The Association is now awaiting clarification from the National Labour Commission on the scope of the meeting and the specific matters to be addressed, while emphasizing the constructive dialogues held with relevant stakeholders in resolving their concerns.

