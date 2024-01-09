Black Stars coach, Chris Hughton has explained why Richmond Lamptey did not play in the game against Namibia.

According to him, he wanted to have a defensive player playing alongside Majeed Ashimeru in the game.

Ghana, who is currently preparing to compete at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) were held to a goalless game against Namibia on Monday night at the Baba Yara Stadium.

The Black Stars struggled to break down the Southern African nation and fans called for the introduction of Asante Kotoko midfielder, Richmond Lamptey.

However, Lamptey, who has been on an impressive form missed out on what would have been his debut game for the Black Stars.

But, Hughton said in a post-game interview that, the presence of Majeed Ashimeru warranted the presence of a defensive midfielder alongside the Anderlecht player.

“We are delighted to have him in the squad but I have to make these decisions the same decisions I have to make with Dede Ayew coming in or Majeed Ashimeru the timing that he comes and what effects they can have on the game,” the 64-year-old said.

“The fact I brought Ashimeru on, the time that I brought him on, I wanted perhaps a more defensive player to stay on the pitch just to give us that balance because I knew I would be changing the front two and I knew I would be changing the two wing players,” he added.

Meanwhile, the Black Stars who has been housed in Group B alongside Cape Verde, Egypt and Mozambique will depart for Ivory Coast on Wednesday, January 10 for the tournament that kick off this weekend, January 13 to February 11.