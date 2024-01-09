Ghana coach, Chris Hughton says every coach is under pressure heading to the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Ivory Coast.

Hughton said this following his side’s goalless game against the Brave Warriors of Namibia in a pre-AFCON friendly at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Monday, January 8, 2024.

During and after the game, the Black Stars were booed for their poor and uninspiring performance.

However, speaking at the post-match conference, Chris Hughton is confident Ghana will turn up at the tournament in Ivory Coast.

“I think with regards to pressure going to the tournament, every coach is under pressure to play at the tournament,” the former Premier League manager said.

“It comes with the job, I think with regards to being ready, you never know if we are ready you will know when the first game comes. I have been involved with teams and watched teams do well when it comes to first games at tournaments.

“All we can do is prepare the best way we can, but of course, it is never helpful when some players have to miss a period of training, that is never helpful, but we are not the only country in that position and so we have to ensure that we are ready for the first game of the tournament,” he added.

Ghana, who is seeking to end their 42-year AFCON title drought will depart for the tournament on Wednesday, January 10.

The Black Stars will open their campaign against Cape Verde on Sunday, January 14, 2024, at the Felix Houphouet Boigny Stadium in Abidjan before tackling Egypt and Mozambique in the other Group games.