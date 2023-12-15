The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, has lauded the Education Minister, Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum, for the massive reforms he has brought into the nation’s education sector.

He explained that, the reforms which span the areas of Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET), expansion of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) education, Teacher professionalism, and effort to modernize education infrastructure to match up with international standard as well as effort towards enhancing access to quality education in the country were worth mentioning.

The Asantehene made the observation when the Education Minister, Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum, led a high-powered delegation to meet the Ashanti Regional House of Chiefs in Kumasi on Wednesday.

Purpose of visit

The visit which was at the request of the House of Chiefs allowed the Minister an opportunity to highlight all reforms taking place in the nation’s education space, especially in the Ashanti region.

Otumfuo Osei Tutu was upbeat that the ongoing education reforms when continued stood a chance of transforming the nation’s development.

He tasked the traditional leaders to take a keen interest in the development of education in their areas by following up on projects as well as offering the needed support to stakeholders of education in the area.

Appreciation

The Education Minister, Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum, thanked the Asantehene for his interest in the development of education in the Ashanti region and the nation as a whole.

He also praised President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for his support for the sector citing the huge budget funding he has been releasing to fund the education sector with the view towards transforming the nation.

Responding to a question, Dr Adutwum explained that the introduction of the Teacher Licensure which started during former President John Agyekum Kufuor’s era was in the right direction as it helped teachers to be regulated as professionals.

Dr Adutwum announced efforts being made to improve the structure and quantum of infrastructure in schools across the country to continue improving the learning environments to create a very conducive space for students to study.

Drastic solutions

He also spoke of the introduction of serialization which has helped curb examination malpractice which used to mar various examinations across the country.

During the one-hour presentation to the house, the traditional leaders intermittently applauded Dr Adutwum for his vision and understanding of what he is superintending.

