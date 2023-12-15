The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, recently made a thought-provoking statement, suggesting that Jesus Christ might return to the world on October 1, a date synonymous with Nigeria’s Independence Day.

The clergyman shared this insight during a recent event in Abeokuta, Ogun State.

Pastor Adeboye highlighted the significance of October 1 in both the secular and biblical context.

According to him, “Nigeria is a very special country. It will amaze you to know that the most amazing date in the Biblical calendar is 1st October. That is the day that is called – the feast of trumpets – and many Bible scholars believe that the most likely date that Jesus will come back again to earth will be October 1, but the year we don’t know.”

Drawing a connection between the choice of October 1 as Nigeria’s Independence Day and biblical prophecy, he noted, “The Bible says when Jesus will come back, it will be with the sound of the trumpet, and the day for the feast of trumpet is to start on October 1st. Now when you consider that, you will know that God was behind the scene when our fathers (some of whom are now gone) were choosing 1st October as the day for our independence.”

Pastor Adeboye went on to express his belief in Nigeria’s special status in the eyes of God, stating, “No matter what is happening in Nigeria today, I firmly believe that we have a glorious future. God has a very special interest in our nation Nigeria, and I want you to be encouraged.”

The statement has sparked discussions and reflections among Nigerians, with some intrigued by the intriguing correlation between biblical prophecy and the country’s historical events.

As the news circulates, many are contemplating the potential implications of such a prediction, emphasizing the intertwining of faith, history, and national identity.

