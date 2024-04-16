The Asutifi North District Assembly in Ahafo Region is appealing to the general public to help locate the family of Lucy Tawuley, who was involved in an accident.

According to management, Lucy was knocked down by a hit-and-run KIA truck driver around Goamu on March 29, 2024.

She was rushed to the Asutifi North District Hospital at Kenyasi for treatment, and till now, no family member has shown up.

Currently, her wounds have been treated, but medical officers say she needs to undergo a psychiatric examination because she doesn’t appear mentally sound.

As a result, the Asutifi North District Assembly has taken care of the hospital bills and other needs from the day she was brought to the hospital.

The Assembly has also put in place measures to take her to the Ankafo hospital in the Central Region but wants the family to be informed.

Anybody with information that could lead to the family have been urged to contact 0244862330 or 0246332621.

