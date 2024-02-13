The Member of Parliament for Asutifi South in the Ahafo Region, Alhaji Collins Dauda, has urged Assembly members in his district to limit their expectations regarding infrastructural development in their electoral areas due to the district’s financial constraints.

According to him, the Assembly members, particularly those who are first-timers, must understand that the coffers of the assembly are not sufficient to cater to all their requests, therefore, they should refrain from making promises to residents.

Alhaji Dauda was addressing 37 Assembly members during their inaugural ceremony, which was attended by chiefs, security services, Heads of Departments, District Assembly staff, politicians, among others, at Hwidiem.

Alhaji Collins Dauda pointed out that, the District Assembly Common Fund from government often arrives late and is insufficient to address the numerous challenges that residents endure.

In light of this, he advised the assembly members not to make unrealistic promises to the people in their electoral areas.

Meanwhile, the Asutifi South District Chief Executive (DCE), Robert Dwomoh Mensah, advised Assembly members to refrain from involving Assembly activities in partisan politics.

He stressed that if Assembly members avoid such practices, it will accelerate development and improve the lives of residents in Asutifi South.

ALSO READ:

How 20-year-old robbed and killed stroke patient, 74 at Kasoa [Watch]

Franklin Cudjoe reacts to Kofi Bentil’s support for Dr. Bawumia

Man who murdered 74-year-old stroke patient sentenced to 50 years