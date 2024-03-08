As the world commemorates International Women’s Day, Akosua Frema Osei-Opare, the Chief of Staff, reaffirms her unwavering commitment to advancing the rights and empowerment of women.

The Chief of Staff’s belief in empowering women has guided her efforts to create an enabling environment where women can thrive, excel, and contribute meaningfully to society

In a statement to celebrate the day she said, “Wherever there is a woman, there is a possibility. There is no force so powerful than an empowered woman.”

Madam Osei-Opare’s dedication to the cause of women also encapsulate the essence of her advocacy for gender equality in the country.

At the heart of her desire is the support and upliftment of the girl child and mothers. Through targeted initiatives and programmes, she has worked tirelessly to provide access to education, skill development, and opportunities for advancement, empowering opportunities for young girls to fulfill their full potential.

Madam Osei-Opare serves as a beacon of hope for women and has been a staunch advocate for market women, female professionals and entrepreneurs, recognizing their invaluable contributions to Ghana’s economy. By championing their rights and interests, she has sought to create an enabling environment for their success and prosperity.

On this International Women’s Day, Akosua Frema Osei-Opare’s leadership and advocacy serve as hope and inspiration for women across the nation and beyond.

Her dedication to the advancement of women’s rights and empowerment embodies the spirit of progress and equality, driving positive change in communities and society at large.

Her conviction is that “Women have limitless opportunities and prospects when we truly empower them”.