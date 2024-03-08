The Black Satellites of Ghana have been held to a goalless stalemate against Congo at the Accra Sports Stadium in their opener of the 2023 African Games.

⏱️𝗙𝗨𝗟𝗟 𝗧𝗜𝗠𝗘 – It ends goalless at the Accra Sports Stadium 🏟️



🇬🇭 Ghana U20 0️⃣-0️⃣ Congo U20 🇨🇬#BlackSatellites | #AfricanGames | #Accra2023 pic.twitter.com/OVQoG5RyTA — 🇬🇭 Ghana Football Association (@ghanafaofficial) March 8, 2024

Despite a promising start, Desmond Ofei’s squad failed to capitalize on numerous opportunities, leaving them unable to secure a victory in Group A.

Ghana’s U-20 side dominated possession, effectively keeping their Congolese opponents at bay.

At halftime, both teams had not scored.

In the second half, Ghana continued their offensive efforts, even having a goal disallowed for offside. However, they were unable to find the back of the net.

The match concluded in a 0-0 draw, with each team earning a point.

In the other Group A fixture, The Gambia will face Benin with three points up for grabs.

Ghana’s upcoming match is scheduled against Gambia on March 12.