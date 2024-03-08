The Black Satellites of Ghana have been held to a goalless stalemate against Congo at the Accra Sports Stadium in their opener of the 2023 African Games.
Despite a promising start, Desmond Ofei’s squad failed to capitalize on numerous opportunities, leaving them unable to secure a victory in Group A.
Ghana’s U-20 side dominated possession, effectively keeping their Congolese opponents at bay.
At halftime, both teams had not scored.
In the second half, Ghana continued their offensive efforts, even having a goal disallowed for offside. However, they were unable to find the back of the net.
The match concluded in a 0-0 draw, with each team earning a point.
In the other Group A fixture, The Gambia will face Benin with three points up for grabs.
Ghana’s upcoming match is scheduled against Gambia on March 12.