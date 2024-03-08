Deputy Communications Director of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Maame Afia Akoto has debunked rumours surrounding the death of former deputy Finance Minister, John Kumah.

Speculations suggest that, the Member of Parliament for Ejisu was poisoned for political reasons.

But Afia Akoto speaking on Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem Friday said such assertions should be treated with the contempt it deserves.

She indicated that, it is very shallow to assume that anyone would want to take the deputy Minister’s life because of politics.

“We speculate anyhow. We shouldn’t be small-minded, there is no sense in the rumours going around,” she fumed.

Watch video below:

READ ALSO: