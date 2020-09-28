More explosive revelations are emerging from the activities of the secessionist group in the Volta Region.

Information Minister, Kojo Oppong-Nkrumah, says the group planned to bomb the Akosombo Dam, Adomi Bridge and set fire to markets in the area and other installations.

However, he said due to actionable intelligence, the security in the Volta region foiled their plans.

The Information Minister also disclosed that some of the Western Togoland group members seeking independence from Ghana have also formed another group which is employing more radical approaches.

“There are now three splinter groups from the Western Togoland and they are more radical than their mother body,” he said in an interview on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Monday.

Mr Oppong-Nkrumah indicated that in spite of the efforts from the police, there are still threats being posed by these groups.

He said the Volta Regional Security Council is working with National Security to avert a pandemonium in the region.

The Information Minister appealed to the public, especially residents in the Volta region to volunteer information to the security to help arrest the secessionists.