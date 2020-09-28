The Ghana Police Service has announced that it has taken possession of items such as weapons and vehicles stolen by members of the Western Togoland secessionist group who launched a simultaneous attack on the Aveyime and Mepe Police Stations as well as various parts of the Volta Region on Friday, September 25, 2020.

The armed men, who attacked the police stations, are reported to have broken into armories and made away with all the weapons in storage.

In some videos from the attacks, some of the bandits were seen parading themselves in a police car which was stolen during their operation.

However, the Ghana Police Service, having launched a counter-attack on Friday and having commenced investigations into the matter in an update on Monday, September 28, 2020, has said among other things it has retrieved the weapons and cars which were stolen by the group.

The police say they have also made fresh arrests of persons who are believed to have taken a key part in the attacks.