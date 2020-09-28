Goalkeeper Adam Larsen Kwarasey has dismissed reports suggesting that he regrets choosing the Black Stars.

Kwarasey, 31, featured 22 appearances for the Stars after he made his debut for the side in 2011.

He featured prominently at the 2012 AFCON tournament for Ghana as they reach the semi-finals. He was also named in the squad for the 2013 tournament.

He started Ghana’s first game at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil but was frozen out of the squad after the Stars lost 2-1 to the United States of America, with claims that senior players had demanded his removal from the team due to language barrier.

Former Black Stars player, Nii Odartey Lamptey, in an interview, said the issues at the 2014 World Cup would make the keeper look back on his time with the national team with regret.

“I know where Kwarasey came from and all that. If Kwarasey decides to open his mouth and tell you what he went through. He regrets playing for Ghana,” Odartey is quoted by Modern Ghana as having told Akoma FM.

Kwarasey, however, denies this assertion, stating that representing Ghana was a huge moment in his career in an interview with Citi Sports.

“That is not true at all. I’m really happy and grateful that I have been allowed to represent Ghana,” he said.

“I love wearing that jersey and, for me, that was the only thing I have ever wanted in terms of national team football,” he added.

Kwarasey conceded 18 goals as Black Stars goalkeeper, keeping seven clean sheets in that time.

He currently plays for Norwegian side Vålerenga and made 18 appearances for them in the league last season.

Ghana’s recent pursuit of young, talented players like Brighton’s Tariq Lamptey and Arsenal forward, Eddie Nketiah has sparked a debate about the treatment of past stars when they opt to represent Ghana.