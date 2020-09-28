Thirty-one persons arrested over Friday dawn’s revolt in the Volta Region have been slapped with five charges by state prosecutors at an Accra Circuit court.

The charges relate to conspiracy to commit crime namely to attend meeting of the prohibited organization, to participate in campaign of a prohibited organization and rioting with weapons.

Their pleas were not taken as state prosecutor ASP Sylvester Asare informed the court the state wants them remanded into custody to aid investigations.

READ ALSO:

He also informed the court the Bureau of National Investigations and other security agencies have left Accra to the Volta Region to conduct further investigations.

Lawyer for the accused persons Theophilus Donkor made an application for bail but this was rejected by the court.

They are to re-appear in court on October 13, 200.