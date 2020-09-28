Deputy Local Government Minister. O.B. Amoah, has revealed that the Western Togoland Restoration Front (WTRF), which is responsible for mutiny in the Volta Region, has an affiliation with an international body.

According to him, the conglomerate, known as Unrepresented Nations and People’s Organisation, has become an advocate for the separatist group seeking secession from the country.

He noted that the organisation supports the separatist group by publishing reports that ridicule the plebiscite which was held in Ghana on May 9, 1956, to determine if residents wanted to be part of Ghana or remain a Trust Territory.

“Indeed if you go to the report of [this] so-called Unrepresented Nations and People’s Organisation 2017, they are adopting this group [WTRF] saying that they are being marginalised and they are under siege by government.

“So they have offered to represent them as people without nation and they have a right to be on their own because the plebiscite was not properly done,” he told Samson Lardy on Joy FM’s NewsFile Saturday.

The Akuapem South Member of Parliament, therefore, described the opposition National Democratic Congress’ accusation that the government is behind the revolt as unfortunate.

He said it is a serious issue that the country needs to tackle with a united front since a political blame game could make things worse.

“It is unfortunate that our political opponent is saying that it is government that is trying to create this kind of situation and engender instability in their stronghold [because] these things are not helpful.

“Indeed that is what they [WTRF] want, where the strong political parties will be fighting and blaming each other,” he said.

A group of armed men, belonging to WTRF in the wee hours of Friday, forcibly took over the Aveyime and Mepe police stations simultaneously, overpowered the police officers, broke into the armoury, and made away with all the weapons.

Subsequently, the secessionists were quelled and rounded up after a shootout with the security forces.

They were then transported to the capital, Accra for questioning and investigation by the Bureau of National Investigations.