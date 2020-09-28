Breast Care International (BCI) has announced the innovative ways it will hold the 2020 October breast cancer month as Covid-19 still lingers.

According to the foundation, though this year’s celebration may go unnoticed due to the prevalence of the pandemic, that will not prevent them from doing the needful.

“We are innovatively keeping with tradition as we refuse to let the ravages of COVID-19 crowd out our voice and blight our annual public awareness creation programmes on breast cancer,” declared a determined Dr Beatrice Wiafe Addai, President of BCI.

Her outfit explained it will embark on a two-tier fund-raising cocktail event under the auspices of ex-President John Kufuor in Accra and Kumasi respectively.

The two events are under the distinguished patronage of Former President John Agyekum Kufuor, whose association with BCI dates several years back.

“Former President Kufuor, about six years ago in Sunyani, identified with our core objectives of reducing the mortality of breast cancer through mass public education and free clinical breast screening. He has since then been very supportive of us,” she said.

The Kumasi event has been scheduled for Saturday, October 10, 2020, at the Jofel Catering Services with the Accra edition slated to be held at the African Regent Hotel on October 24.

She, however, bemoaned the devastating effect of Covid-19 on their annual mammoth flagship programme, dubbed: ‘BCI Ghana’s Walk For The Cure’ which event was earmarked to take place in Kumasi this year.

“Though unhappy, we remain resolute and undaunted,” she asserted, adding “we owe it to our constituents to sustain the awareness creation programmes, support vulnerable patients, hence the fundraising events to celebrate our survivors and to forcefully re-state our mission statement of stamping out breast cancer in the foreseeable future.”

They are, thus, imploring multinationals, corporate entities and high net worth individuals and philanthropists to generously contribute to saving the lives of breast cancer patients, the majority of whom are regrettably poor and have dependents.