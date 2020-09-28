The Council of Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) has appointed Professor Ellis Owusu-Dabo as Pro Vice-chancellor at its 260th meeting held on September 26, 2020.

Professor Owusu-Dabo will serve as Pro Vice-chancellor for a two-year term with effect from October 1, 2020, to September 30, 2022.

Before his appointment, Professor Owusu-Dabo was the Dean of the School of Public Health, College of Health Sciences. He is a lecturer, Public Health Consultant, and a researcher.

As a researcher, his areas of expertise are Medical Epidemiology and applied public health technologies.

He has considerable interest in population genomics of pulmonary tuberculosis. Prof. Owusu-Dabo has published over 230 research articles in peer-reviewed journals.

Prof. Owusu-Dabo takes over from acting Pro Vice-chancellor, Prof Mark Adom- Asamoah.

Prof Adom-Asamoah had been acting as Pro VC after the induction of Prof. Rita Akosua Dickson as vice-chancellor.

Prof. Owusu-Dabo got 464 votes out of the 957 total votes. His contenders, Prof Wilson Agyei Agyare and Prof. Sr. Eugenia Ampofo secured 392 and 93 votes respectively.