Professor Ellis Owusu-Dabo

The Council of Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) has appointed Professor Ellis Owusu-Dabo as Pro Vice-chancellor at its 260th meeting held on September 26, 2020.

Professor Owusu-Dabo will serve as Pro Vice-chancellor for a two-year term with effect from October 1, 2020, to September 30, 2022.

Before his appointment, Professor Owusu-Dabo was the Dean of the School of Public Health, College of Health Sciences. He is a lecturer, Public Health Consultant, and a researcher. 

As a researcher, his areas of expertise are Medical Epidemiology and applied public health technologies.

He has considerable interest in population genomics of pulmonary tuberculosis. Prof. Owusu-Dabo has published over 230 research articles in peer-reviewed journals.

Prof. Owusu-Dabo takes over from acting Pro Vice-chancellor, Prof Mark Adom- Asamoah.

Prof Adom-Asamoah had been acting as Pro VC after the induction of Prof. Rita Akosua Dickson as vice-chancellor.

ALSO READ:

Prof. Owusu-Dabo got 464 votes out of the 957 total votes. His contenders, Prof Wilson Agyei Agyare and Prof. Sr. Eugenia Ampofo secured 392 and 93 votes respectively.




RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR