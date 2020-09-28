Sports Minister, Isaac Asiamah, says C.K .Akonnor is the right person to lead the country to win the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations [Afcon].

Ghana has failed to win Africa’s prestigious tournament since 1982 despite playing in the 1992, 2010 and 2015 finals.

Coach Akonnor, who replaced Kwesi Appiah on a two-year deal in January this year, has been tasked by the Ghana Football Association to win the Afcon and qualify the country for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Concerns have been raised about his experience with doubts cast as to whether he will flourish in this role.

Speaking on Adom TV’s Fire for Fire programme, the Sports Minister said he is trusting Mr Akonnor, a former national team captain to succeed.

“We have won the Afcon four times and all the coaches who won the trophies for us were our own local coaches.

“President Akufo-Addo believes in the capacity of local coaches to deliver, so he says we should appoint a local coach. By God’s grace, C.K. Akonnor is a Ghanaian and we should all support him. I am convinced that C.K. Akonnor has the requisite qualities to lead the Black Stars.

“He [C.K. Akonnor] has demonstrated that he can deliver as a coach.

“I watched him at Kotoko and I am convinced he can do the job for the country.

“Let’s support him and I know he will not let the country down.”

“I have no doubt C.K. Akonnor can lead us to win the Africa Cup of Nations. He has played at the highest level.

“He has captained the Black Stars and I believe with the necessary support, he can win the Afcon. I have no doubt about that,” he added.

Coach Akonnor will be in the dugout for the first time in October when Ghana play Mali in a friendly before taking Sudan in the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations [Afcon] qualifiers in November.

The 2022 Afcon will be hosted in Cameroon.