Kwami Sefa Kayi, the host of Peace FM’s Kokrokoo morning show, has spoken amid reports that he is resigning from the station.

Reports surfaced on Thursday, September 24, 2020, that Mr Kayi, who has hosted the show for over 20 years, was resigning. The reports had claimed that Chairman General, as Sefa Kayi is popularly known, was displeased by the decision of the station’s management to thrash out issues with Ghana’s biggest opposition party, the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

The NDC’s representatives have not been coming to Kokrokoo for some time now after the party’s communication officer, Sammy Gyamfi, had issues with Mr Kayi’s style. But since the 2020 elections are fast approaching and Peace FM wants their coverage to be balanced, the station’s management decided to settle its difference with the NDC and get them on board.

To this end, Fadda Dickson, the Managing Director of Despite Media, owners of the station, wrote a letter to the party to let sleeping dogs lie and return to the show.

“The management of Despite Media acknowledges responsibility for whatever misunderstanding that has arisen between us and the NDC in recent times. We, therefore, urge the NDC to let sleeping dogs lie and allow harmony to reign and return to the Kokrokoo show. As agents and stakeholders of development, we may agree to disagree, all for the sake of Ghana, our motherland,” the letter partly read.

After the letter came public, reports emerged that Mr Kayi felt betrayed by the management’s decision and was about tendering in his resignation letter.

But speaking on his show on Friday, he poured cold water on those rumours by disregarding them and refusing to glorify them with a response.

“When you recognise you are working in a public space you don’t have to react to everything thrown at you,” he said.

While stating clearer that he was not willing to comment on the matter, Mr Kayi indicated that he knows that as a person who works in a public space, he was never going to get a hundred per cent approval rating and was thus not bothered about such things.

Source: Yen News