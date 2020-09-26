Celebrated star Ghanaian actress, Nana Ama McBrown, has starred in an American feature film titled ‘Coming to Africa’.

The movie, written and directed by American filmmaker Anwar Jamison, was shot in Accra and Memphis.

The Accra scenes in the movie were shot in 2019, during the Year of Return celebrations.

The romantic comedy is woven around a Black American man (Jamison) who lives in his comfort zone and refuses to criticise any social ill for the fear of upsetting his privileged life.

But when something happens and he visits Ghana (Africa), his perspective changes after he meets and falls in love with Akosua, a role played by McBrown.

A synopsis of the film on Imdb.com reads: “Adrian (Anwar Jamison), a philandering financial executive, has spent his entire life shunning Black consciousness and chasing corporate success. Adrian’s brother, Buck (Khalil Kain), is an activist who routinely holds community meetings in his barbershop. After a perfect storm of disappointment and discrimination, Adrian finds himself in Ghana on an amusing adventure where he meets Akosua (Nana Ama McBrown) and finds nourishment for his soul.”

The movie was supposed to be released in cinemas earlier in 2020 but had to be postponed to October because of restrictions caused by COVID-19.

Ahead of the release, a trailer of the movie has popped up online showing McBrown in action.

Apart from McBrown, the trailer shows other Ghanaian movie stars including David Dontoh and Paulina Oduro.

The movie has also been selected for screening at the 23rd Annual Indie Memphis Film Festival down on the Mighty Mississippi River, Friday, October 23, 2020.

Jamison announced this on Instagram by sharing the selection poster.

Source: Zionfelix