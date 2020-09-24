Asafohene for Mponuahene of Awutu Traditional Council has been shot dead while three other persons are in critical condition over a land dispute.

A group of land guards, numbering 10, are said to have fired live bullets on them over a parcel of land at Awutu Kwao Bondze near Kasoa in the Central region.

According to information gathered, the Asafohene and his team visited the site to pay his workers who are constructing fence wall but were greeted with bullets.

In an interview with Adom News, one of the labourers, Yaw Buabeng, said while waiting for their wages, they saw their employers down as the alleged land guards fire their guns 20 metres away from the site.

The Mponuahene of Awutu Traditional Council, Nai Kwabena Atopi I and kinsman of the victim are, thus, calling on the Inspector-General of Police to come to there to aid for justice, else revenge is inevitable.

He said that was not the first time his people have been attacked.