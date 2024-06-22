The Ashanti Regional Security Council (ARSC) has issued a warning to residents of Kumasi and its surrounding areas against hiring land guards to settle land disputes.

The ARSC expressed concerns over the rise in illegal activities involving land guards in the region.

In a statement dated June 20, the Ashanti Regional Coordinating Council (ARCC) advised residents to follow proper procedures to resolve their land disputes.

The Council cautioned that anyone found employing the services of land guards would be “apprehended, prosecuted, and arraigned before the court.”

Additionally, the Council emphasized that land guards themselves would face the full extent of the law.

“Based on this fact, the Ashanti Regional Security Council requests all citizens in the region to use the right procedures to address their land disputes rather than to employ the use of land guards whose activities always threaten law-abiding citizens and result in violence.

“The Ashanti Regional Security Council therefore states that any person found to engage the services of land guards will be apprehended, prosecuted, and arraigned before court. The landguards will not be spared either. They will be made to face the full rigours of the law.”

The Council called on the public to comply with the directive to ensure peace in the region.

“It is the expectation of the Regional Security Council, that the public will accept the above directives for strict compliance to ensure peace in the region.”

Click here to read the statement by ARCC

ALSO READ: