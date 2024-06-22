The Mampamhwe community in the Obuasi East district of the Ashanti Region has received a cassava processing plant to process cassava-related foods.

This initiative aims to create more jobs and reduce poverty in the area.

This development was highlighted during the handover ceremony of the cassava processing factory to the Mampamhwe community by the Member of Parliament for Obuasi East, Patrick Boakye Yiadom and the district Assembly.

In an interview with Adom News correspondent Isaac K. Normanyo after the event, Dr. Yiadom said the district Assembly funded the factory project through responsiveness factors, while the equipment and machines were provided by BAC.

He indicated that, the factory would enhance the efficiency of the women in the community and protect them from excessive exposure to fire.

The MP noted that, the raw materials for the factory would be supplied from the Mampamhwe community, although other communities within the district would also have the opportunity to supply the factory.

Dr. Yiadom expressed his belief that if Ghanaians developed a habit of hard work, they would not need to seek opportunities elsewhere.

He anticipated a significant improvement in the community’s income with the establishment of the factory.

