Residents and chiefs of Gomoa-Nyanyano in the Central Region have fled for their lives after armed land guards stormed the area.

The armed thugs have also taken charge of some lands in the area, with a threat to kill anyone who challenges their authority.

The handful of residents left in the town, who spoke to Adom News, alleged that the activities of the land guards were being perpetrated by some chiefs and people of Gomoa Fetteh.

READ ALSO:

Among other allegations, they accused the land guards of harassing residents including charging a fee for digging or building on any land at Nyanyano.

The residents are, therefore, appealing to the Inspector General of Police and the Defence Minister to deploy personnel to the area so peace could prevail.

They told Adom News’ Kofi Adjei that they were worried the incident at Dome Faase, which led to some residents being injured by land guards will be repeated in their community.

But, reacting to the allegations, the Guantuahene of Gomoa Fetteh Stool, Nana Kwesi Arhin, said the Amoreen judgement of 1984, given by Justice F.T.C Amorin, spelt out clearly their stool lands and boundaries.

He explained, that, these lands also include those at Gomoa Nyanyano.