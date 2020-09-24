Ghana will take on Mali and Equatorial Guinea in two separate friendly games in Antalya, Turkey.

The Black Stars will play Mali on Friday, October 9, before taking on Equatorial Guinea on Monday, October 12, 2020. Both games will be played behind closed doors and under strict COVID-19 protocols.

The two games will help Coach C.K. Akonnor to prepare his side for November 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Sudan.

The two friendlies will come in handy for C.K. Akonnor who is yet to play his first game since he was appointed new coach of the Black Stars in February this year.

Ghana top Group F with six points following victories against South Africa and Sao Tome and Principe in November 2019.