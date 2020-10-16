The regional police command has intercepted two pump-action weapons and 100 rounds of AK 47 ammunition in a dawn robbery operation on a bank at Lashibi.

The facts are that on October 16, 2020, around 2:00 am, some unidentified armed men numbering about six attacked and robbed a bank at Lashibi.

In the process, the robbers fired into the vault lock, chiselled the wall to the vault to gain access and stole from the safe.

However, gunshots from the scene attracted a police patrol team who moved in that direction. The robbers, realising the police approaching, managed to escape amidst gunhots.

A search at the scene led to the retrieval of an electric cutter, chisel, harmer, 11 live 9mm ammunition, and one round of spent ammunition.

The intercepted weapons and ammunition.

An extension of Police search within the enclave led to the arrest of two suspects Prince Ankrah and Albert Buckson.

They were found in a parked taxi cab with the engine on few meters from the scene and were suspected to be on surveillance linked to the robbery.

ALSO READ:

Reinforcement patrol teams to the robbery scene also intercepted an urvan bus suspected to be linked to the same robbery but its occupants on seeing the police escaped.

It was in the urvan bus that the police retrieved the two pump action guns and about 100 rounds of live AK47 ammunition.

The seized vehicle.

Currently, the two suspects and the three private security details, who were on duty at the time of the incident, are all being detained to assist in police investigations